Insurance decals no longer needed after May 1 for B.C. drivers
Starting Sunday, May 1, insured drivers in British Columbia will no longer need to display an ICBC decal on their licence plate.
The change occurs as ICBC officially launches online insurance renewals.
Under the new model, drivers can renew their policy online, up to 44 days before it is set to expire.
Those who choose to renew online will need to print off a copy of their insurance and keep it in their car.
Anyone buying a new policy or updating their current policy will still need to do so in person.
-
Fort Nelson women attends United Nations sanction meeting in New YorkA Fort Nelson woman is at the United Nation in New York.
-
Record year for avalanche warnings issued by Avalanche CanadaAvalanche Canada has a record setting season this year for the most warnings issued.
-
FSJ seniors attend scam and fraud presentationThe Fort St. John Senior Citizens' Association putting on an important presentation Tuesday afternoon.
-
Peace Region youth ride and buck their way through Dawson Creek Spring RodeoYouth were included for the first time in the Dawson Creek Exhibition's Spring Rodeo.
-
Missing school garden water tank replacedFort St. John students learning about gardening upset after their watering tank went missing this weekend.
-
Fort St. John band donating concert proceeds to legionThe Sweetwater Band is supporting the Fort St. John legion with a taste of the Atlantic.
-
Mother Nature serving reminder to keep the winter tires on past April 30Some people in the Peace Region may have jumped the shark in regards to getting their seasonal tire change.
-
Doctors believe Fort St. John teen fought rare COVID-19 related syndromeMarina Lundbek came close to COVID-19 in January, but it was weeks later when she was flown to the BC Children’s Hospital.
-
Animal carcasses dumped near Cactus TrailsA calf carcass and burnt trailer are just some of the items hikers say they've found dumped in the Beatton River Valley.