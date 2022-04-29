Insurance decals no longer needed after May 1 for B.C. drivers

Starting Sunday, May 1, insured drivers in British Columbia will no longer need to display an ICBC decal on their licence plate.

The change occurs as ICBC officially launches online insurance renewals.

Under the new model, drivers can renew their policy online, up to 44 days before it is set to expire.

Those who choose to renew online will need to print off a copy of their insurance and keep it in their car.

Anyone buying a new policy or updating their current policy will still need to do so in person.