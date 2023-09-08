"Intentional and quite disturbing”- Hudson’s Hope RCMP investigating suspicious death of family cat

The Hudson’s Hope RCMP are investigating a suspicious death of a cat.

The incident occurred on September 5th in Hudson’s Hope in the area of Paquette Avenue and Kyllo Street. They say they received a report of a beloved family cat, Belle, which had been found deceased. Upon the investigation, Mounties say it was confirmed that the death of this feline was “intentional” and “quite disturbing.”

Police say there was unnecessary suffering to the family pet. They are seeking to speak with anyone who may have any information. They posted the incident to social media in hopes of gathering more leads.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at (250) 783-5241, or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.