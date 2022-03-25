'It feels nice to know that someone wants to be here' NLC aviation instructor gives back to students

Many students have one teacher they’ll never forget and for students in the aviation program at Northern Lights College, that’s Howard Moody.

Moody grew up flying with his father who is a pilot.

“I guess the love of flying started out when I was little, I basically started flying shortly after I was born, my parents would take me flying and go wherever they were going and I thought that was normal but over the years I've realized not everybody gets to fly,” says Moody.

Since then, Moody has been fixing and flying aircraft.

He graduated from the aviation program at Northern Lights College, only to return years later as an instructor.

Moody says he wanted to share what he’s learned in his career but he also wants to be the kind of instructor that has an impact on students.

“I really appreciate the instructors I had going through here in ‘91 and the knowledge they passed on to me so I guess I want to carry that on and pass it along,” says Moody.

He’s doing exactly that with his students.

“Having someone to want to be here and teach and pass down their knowledge is a lot better than having someone who is just here for a pay cheque so I think that with Howard saying he wants to give us his knowledge and makes us into better Mechanics, it's amazing,” says garrett Little, Howard Moody’s student.

Little isn’t the only student who feels that way.

“It feels nice to know that someone wants to be here you know so many people would take a teaching job because its easy but there's bigger money out there than teaching so that fact that he would take that pay cut to help other people, means a lot,” says Keegan Ingram, Howard Moody’s student.

Moody says he wants to see his students succeed but he also wants them to love what they are doing.

His students say they feel exactly that, they say they get excited coming to school everyday.

“Some jobs it's a chore to go to. You feel like oh it's another day at work but for me everyday is fun,” says Matthew Rivett, Howard Moody’s student.

Moody is saying goodbye to his graduating students this year. He's excited to watch them start their careers using the knowledge and skill he taught them.

As they begin their dream jobs, he says he doesn’t want them to forget to keep learning.

“There's a whole world out there there's so much to learn so I want to encourage them to never stop learning,” says Moody.