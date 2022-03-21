'It feels very discouraging to not be able to provide' Inflation driving up the cost for local food

From gas stations to grocery stores, British Columbians are feeling the effects of inflation. A trip to the grocery store used to cost $200, now in some cases, it costs almost double.

Since inflation has started driving up the price of food, the St. Mark’s food bank and soup kitchen is seeing an average of 75 more clients a month.

“Our clientele is increasing constantly now, every time we're open we are getting 1-5 registrations, new ones,” says Dawn Wolf from the St. Mark’s food bank.

Before, the food bank was seeing around 70 clients a month, now Wolf says that number is closer to 150. She says she’s worried even the food bank won’t be able to keep up with these prices.

“We have such a huge increase in need, we’ve been getting some great donations and everything but I’m worried that we won’t be able to provide as much food for people as what is needed,” says Wolf.

The St. Mark’s soup kitchen is also noticing a difference.

“Everyone is feeling the pinch, I know how it feels, I was a single mom once and I know how it feels to try and make ends meet and still meet the needs of your child and it breaks my heart,” says Fiona Loiselle from St. Mark’s soup kitchen.

Loiselle says she’s heard many people say they don’t know how they’re going to afford to eat.

“I have heard conversations where people have discussed it at the counter saying food is so expensive now, we don’t know what we're going to do,” says Loiselle.

She says if food prices continue at the rate they’re going, she will have to start serving bowls of soup, instead of full meals.

well we’re going to not serve as nice of meals unfortunately, we’re going to have to cut corners and we don't want to cut corners, we want everyone to have a really good meal,” says Loiselle.

Both the soup kitchen and the food bank are relying on donations but if inflation continues to skyrocket, Wolf is nervous they won’t be able to provide for those who are struggling.

“It’s kind of a let down in some way, if we don’t get enough food, if we are not able to provide as much for our clientele, it feels very discouraging to not be able to provide,” says Wolf.