'It's been a really long time, we've been working on this location for a while' Dawson Creek movie t

As things start to get back to normal amid COVID-19, those living in Dawson Creek can look forward to a new movie theatre opening this week.

In May, Dawson Creek’s only movie theatre permanently closed, since the closure, people wanting to visit a theatre had to travel to Fort St. John or Grande Prairie.

Katrina Chapman, operations manager for Magic Lantern Theatre, wanted to bring a theatre back to Dawson Creek.

“It’s been a really long time, we’ve been working on this location for a while and it’s nice to finally see the light at the end of the tunnel,” says Chapman.

Chapman says the positive response from the community has been overwhelming.

“The response on social media has been amazing and even just locally, when I go in to do business or buy my dinner or whatever, everybody is really excited,” says Chapman.

The doors to the new theatre open Friday, February 25 at 6:15 P.M. The first movie to premiere is Dog and it starts at 7 P.M.

Shalla Barredo, theatre manager, says she expects it to be a busy opening.

“It’s been a while and most of the people think there’s nothing much to do especially with the covid restrictions so, a cinema coming into the town, we do think it will be really busy,” says Barredo.

The cinema is following all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Masks are mandatory and proof of vaccination is required.

“We’re following all the B.C. Government covid mandates, we have to, it’s just the way it is,” says Chapman.

Tickets are only sold at the theatre and people are encouraged to arrive 20 minutes before show time.

“I think we’re going to be welcomed with open arms, everyone has been great and enthusiastic,” says Chapman.

The next movie will be The Batman which premieres March 4th.