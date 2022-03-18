"It's historic" - Woman from Fort Nelson First Nation to meet with Pope Francis

A woman from the Fort Nelson First Nation is preparing for a once in a lifetime meeting.

Taylor Behn-Tsakoza is joining a First Nation delegation on a trip to the Vatican.

The group is scheduled to meet with Pope Francis on March 31, to talk about residential schools and find a path to reconciliation.

Behn-Tsakoza was selected as a youth representative by the B.C. Assembly of First Nations.

She says addressing the issue of residential schools with the Pope will be a surreal experience.

"It’s historic. This whole trip is going to be monumental I think for Canada and hopefully the rest of the world."

Behn-Tsakoza also says she is proud of where she comes from and being able to represent that.

"I do realize the comments on Facebook, the call or the texts that I get for putting the North East on the map and giving us a voice, is really special"

Pope Francis will make a public address on April 1 after hearing from the delegation.