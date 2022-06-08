Liard River upgraded to flood warning

With more wet weather forecasted, the areas surrounding the Liard River are faced with a flood warning after a week of watches and advisories.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre updated the warning for the northeast region of the province Tuesday.

The Ministry of Forests says “extremely high flows” are forecasted with the possibility of flood conditions similar to last year.

Steady warming has increased the melt of the snowpack. On top of that, already elevated rivers faced a storm system on Friday and Saturday.

The forecast centre upgraded the river conditions to a flood warning on Tuesday for the area that includes tributaries around Fort Nelson and Highway 97 towards Watson Lake.

A flood warning is the most serious in a three-tiered alert system used by the forecast centre and it means flooding is expected.

The forecast centre says flows on the Liard River could exceed 50-year return period levels later this week or early next week.

According to Environment Canada, periods of rain are forecasted in Fort Nelson and Liard River Wednesday through Friday. That means levels could continue to rise over the next several days.

The River Forecast Centre is advising those living in or travelling through the area to keep an eye on the weather forecast. A flood preparedness guide can also be found on the BC Government’s website.

With files from The Canadian Press.