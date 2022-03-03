'likely looking at a scenario of another 10 to 15 cents a litre'- Gas prices hitting record highs

Gas prices in the Peace Region hit another record high following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

They're expected to get even higher. If you’re headed to the pumps, get ready to pay more.

In Fort St. John, fuel reached a record 174.9 per litre.

The price at the pump rose by almost 30 cents in the past month alone.

There are still some stations you can find in the Peace Region selling for a bit cheaper. That’s not expected to last long according to Dan McTeague, Petroleum Analyst.

"It's not likely to end here. We are likely looking at a scenario of another 10 to 15 cents a litre. Much of this [is] driven by the global supply shortage of oil, made worse by Russia's attack on the Ukraine."

The price of crude oil has jumped past $110.00 U.S. per barrel, now at the highest prices seen in nine years. While it's good for oil based economies, it’ll be tough on drivers everywhere.

Price hikes for food, heating your home and now gas throughout the Peace Region are being felt.

Something the NDP Government needs to take a hard look at, according to Dan Davies, MLA for Peace River North.

"This cost is not just when you're filling up your car, it's going to have that whole trickle down effect onto every single good that we purchase."

Both the federal and provincial governments have mandated carbon taxes.

According to McTeague, it is a major factor when filling up.

"British Columbia is accepting higher taxes for fuel, like it or not, you didn't have a carbon tax of 10 cents a litre 10 years ago."

As high gas prices are expected for the foreseeable future, Davies is saying voters need to speak up, letting the province and Ottawa know they've had enough.

"It’s not good for any of us, but we need to keep fighting, and we need to be hearing from people. People need to reach out to the premier, they need to reach out to the energy minister to make sure that their voices are heard."