Moberly Lake First Nations company receiving $94K for workforce training

A West Moberly First Nations owned company is receiving $94,930 for a pilot program providing training for its workforce for post-construction of the Coastal Gaslink Pipeline.

The funding is coming from the Province’s Northern Healthy Communities fund.

It will develop a workforce transitional tool kit for Dunne Za Ventures Limited Partnership for pipeline maintenance and operations.

The training will include professional development, skills training, retraining and Human Resources recommendations for West Moberly First Nations; identify pathways for individuals to be prepared for the post-construction and operations and maintenance phase of the project.

“This funding will help local governments, First Nations and not-for-profit organizations provide their communities with key social supports and help keep people safe,” says Nathan Cullen, Minister of Municipal Affairs.

The Province is giving $905,905 to 8 projects in Northern B.C.