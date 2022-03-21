'Monster' potholes and spring street flooding return to Fort St. John, crews working to prevent dama

Spring has officially sprung and swerving vehicles are a sure-fire sign of pothole season.

The melting snow revealing craters on Fort St. John streets. One resident going as far to call one on 98th street a "monster car eating hole" on social media.

But the city says, they're waiting on the weather to improve before looking for a permanent fix.

The Communications Coordinator for the City of Fort St. John Ryan Harvey said "The best we can do for the time being is fill it with gravel. Obviously that gravels going to disperse. So were going to go back to it and fill it with some gavel some more. It's kind of a process on that front that I understand is frustrating."

Harvey said five city and contract crews were out today. He said with the warmer temperatures they're focusing on clearing catch basins to prevent streets from flooding. Harvey adding the city is prioritizing areas where there is a heightened risk of property damage.

The city is asking motorists to report any flooding or potholes through their website, app or by dialing 311.