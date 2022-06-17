Muncho Lake high water levels recede, Liard River flood warning remains

While a flood warning remains in place, high water levels in Muncho Lake, which is connected to the Liard River, are receding.

The Northeastern corner of the province has been under the flood warning for over a week.

Footage posted to social media shows Muncho Lake inches from the road on Saturday. The boater also filmed high water that affected the Northern Rockies Lodge.

Lodge spokesperson Daniel Schildknecht said peak levels prevented access to around a dozen lakefront cabins. The floatplane dock and a number of waterfront RV lots were also affected.

In a statement Schildknecht said “Our maintenance crew had to turn off and lockdown utilities to the affected units to prevent damage during the flood. Luckily waters have started to subside and no damage has been reported.”

The spokesperson said full operations will resume as water levels lower.

“We are now in the process of reopening these affected units and are looking forward to welcoming guests to our lakefront Muncho Lake accommodations,” said Schildknecht who added the high water levels made for an interesting start to the summer tourism season.

The flood warning remains in place, but Northern Rockies Regional Municipality staff said flooding across the region so far has been minimal.