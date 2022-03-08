No relief from Horgan Government as fSJ gas reaches almost $2 a litre

The price of gas nearing $2.00 a litre is Fort St. John.

Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta, announced a reduction to pump prices for his province on Monday.

“Alberta will end the collection of the provincial fuel tax. This means the price at the pump will drop by $0.13 a litre. Putting money back into the pockets of Albertans.”

The province next door is trying to give people a break amid rising inflation along with the cost of living.

Meanwhile, gas prices continue to hit record highs across the Peace Region and the rest of B.C.

Many British Columbians are wondering, when is their province is going to step in and help?

According to Dan Davies, Peace River North MLA, it won't be anytime soon.

"They’re not a big fan of, you know, fossil fuel burning vehicles, but they're a big fan of taxes. I really don't think we're gonna see this provincial government follow suit of Alberta"

Right now, some stations in Fort St John are at 199.9 cents per litre.

The NDP Government has been promising to do something about gas prices for the last four years.

Mike Farnworth, Solicitor General of B.C., now saying there are no plans to help British Columbians.

Instead, he blamed the war in Ukraine and gas companies.

"There's no guarantee that the price stays down and the fuel companies don't just jacked the price up to take advantage of the margin you may have created"

This is something Werner Antweiler, Professor of Economics at UBC, agrees with.

He adds the provincial carbon tax increase that comes into effect on April 1, 2022 won't make a huge difference for drivers.

"This is not something our local governments can do anything about. It’s a global phenomenon. Some argue that we should maybe postpone the carbon tax increase in April, but it's just a cent a litre, that's not going to do anything."

With the price of fuel continuing to rise, businesses and non-profits in the region are beginning to feel the pinch, something that is also being felt province wide.

Davies argues anything would help especially when prices are this high.

"This is a huge challenge for every British Columbian right now to see these gas prices soaring the way they ar