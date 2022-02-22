No vaccine passports for school events, capacity restrictions remain

Fans are dawning masks and finding their seats at school sports games where there is no proof of vaccination required.

The province announcing last week schools can welcome spectators regardless of vaccine status at 50 per cent capacity.

School District 60 Superintendent Stephen Petrucci says it’s great to welcome fans to basketball games over the long weekend.

“I would describe it as relief and excitement. There was a lot of pent of desire to see these sorts of events and watch your own child,” Petrucci said.

The move is in contrast to Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry lifting capacity limits for restaurants, theatres, gyms and even professional sports events. However, proof of vaccination is required at locations without capacity restrictions.

In a statement to CJDC TV the Ministry of Education said “While community sports have been using the B.C. Vaccine Card requirement for spectators, that’s not something we are using for school sanctioned activities as schools are essential services and public health has not recommended it be implemented for K-12 activities.´

And Parents at Charlie Lake Elementary say no vaccine passports for school events is a step in the right direction.

One parent said “Everyone should be able to do what they want and as they please.”

While another had little worry of spectators exceeding capacity limits. “I don’t think they were ever that packed anyway. Ballet practice, basketball games and stuff like that,” he said.

Petrucci says the board is managing capcity limits by “spreading people out.”

The board is planning events like graduation with restrictions in mind.

Under provincial guidelines students and guests will be able to attend ceremonies regardless of vaccination status. Due to current capcity restrictions, the number of family and friends that will be invited to attend remains unknown.

Petrucci says this information could change in the coming weeks.

Dr. Henry is scheduled to update restrictions on March 15.