North Peace Moms Playdate Group collecting winter clothes in FSJ- donating to charity

A group in Fort St. John is collecting winter clothes in honour of International Women's Day.

The North Peace Moms Playdate Group is asking for new or gently used snow gear.

From now until March 8, the playdate group will be gathering donations.

You are asked to donate new and gently used men's, women's, and children's winter gear, including socks, gloves or mitts and toques.

Everything collected by the group will go to the Fort St. John Women's Resource Society.

Rhonda Eckel, Outreach Coordinator at the FSJ Women’s Resource Society says the clients using the society always leave happy.

“They’re getting some food, they're getting some warm gloves or getting coats, they're just basically happy the time they walk in there, they're cold and by the time they leave here, they know they're going to be warm.”

To schedule a pickup time for donations, you can email northpeacemomsplaydategroup@gmail.com

Pickup times can also be made by messaging North Peace Moms Playdate Group on Facebook or visiting their website by clicking here.