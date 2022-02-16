Northern Health bringing mobile vaccine clinic to FSJ and Dawson Creek

Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics are coming to the Peace Region.

The clinics will be available for anyone requiring a first, second, or third dose of the vaccine.

Starting in Dawson Creek on Thursday, those needing a shot can visit these locations:

Network Ministries (10500 13 Street)

February 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ovintiv Events Centre (300 Hwy 2 #1)

February 19, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Beginning Friday in Fort St. John, vaccines will be administered here:

Northern Lights College (9820 120 Avenue)

February 18, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

February 25, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Women’s Resource Centre (10051 100 Avenue)

February 22 and 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pomeroy Sports Centre (9324 96 St)

February 22 and 23, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

February 26 and 27, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All clinics are on a drop-in basis only.