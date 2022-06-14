Northern Lights College receives funding for 60 additional childcare spots
Northern Lights College announced new child care spaces for the fall on Monday.
The Dawson Creek campus will receive 48 additional spaces while a dozen will open in Chetwynd.
Northern Lights says on site child care makes it easier for parents to go to class or work at the college. While there is also daycare availability for the general public across college campuses.
“This increased number of child care spots really does benefit the entire community,” said Anndra Graff, VP of Finance for Northern Lights College.
The province provided the funding as part of their 10 year childcare plan.
