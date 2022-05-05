Nurses start prenatal service in Fort St. John
Two Fort St. John nurses delivering a new option for prenatal care.
Glow and Grow Prenatal Education Service is hosting their first session June 4 at the Chateau Fort St. John.
Megan Edwards is a registered nurse certified in perinatal nursing. She faced obstacles accessing prenatal education during her pregnancies.
“I looked into it. There was nothing local I could find,” Edwards saying adding all in person services were out of town prompting her to start the business with a fellow registered nurse.
"I wanted more for myself and more for my patients honestly. Everyone deserves to have that education if they want it and to be prepared for what they're going through in their pregnancy and afterwards as well," Edwards said.
Edwards says spots are filling up quickly for the day long session with only six spaces for two left.
