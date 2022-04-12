One overdose death reported in Northeast B.C. in February

According to the latest B.C. Coroner's report, there were 174 fatal drug overdoses in B.C. in February, including just 1 in the northeast.

There have been 6 deaths in the Northeast so far this year.

"As we approach the sixth anniversary of the declaration of the public-health emergency into substance-related harms, we are continuing to lose members of our communities at an unprecedented and terrifying rate," says Lisa Lapointe, Chief Coroner.

The report shows, of those 6 deaths, 5 of them were in January and 1 in February in the Northeast. Across Northern B.C. There were 13 overdose deaths in February, including 8 in the Northern Interior and 4 deaths in the Northwest.

Fentanyl has been found in 87% of the deaths in the region, others, such as cocaine and meth, have been found in 74% of deaths, and benzodiazepines were found in 38% of deaths.

There were 27 fatal drug overdoses in Northeast B.C. in 2021, the second-deadliest year on record for the region.

2020 holds the record for the region, with 31 deaths.

“Unless we act quickly to provide a safe, regulated source of the drugs people are using in every community across our province, people we love will continue to be vulnerable to the profit-driven, chaotic illicit drug market,” says Lapointe.