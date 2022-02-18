Peace Region businesses get back to full capacity as province lifts many COVID-19 restrictions

The province lifting most pandemic restrictions in B.C.

Capacity limits have been dropped for restaurants, nightclubs, gyms, theatres, sporting events and social gatherings.

The limits on the number of people dining at a table have also been removed and dancing is allowed in public settings following changes to provincial restrictions this week

Mason is Young is a musician based in Fort St. John. He is hoping the eased restrictions will mean a more relaxed environment tonight at the Red Barn Pub in Charlie Lake.

"That's what I'm hoping that as the return to normalcy we'll have more engagement. Of course people dancing is a measuring stick for the work that I do," Young said.

Other measures are staying in place for now including an indoor mask mandate and the proof of vaccination program.