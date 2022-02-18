Peace Region residents experiencing 'sticker shock' over increasing energy bills

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -- The cost of heating homes across Northern B.C. is on the rise.

The increase in natural gas prices from Pacific Northern Gas taking effect at the beginning of the year.

The B.C. Utilities Commission approving a request to increase the cost for delivery rates from the energy company.

Homeowners now sharing their frustrations on social media with higher utility bills.

The largest increase in Tumbler Ridge where both residential and commercial rates increased by over 10 per cent. The district council is expressing it's displeasure with PNG over the price increases.

Residential rates increased by around 8 per cent in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John.