Peace River South MLA presses NDP government to increase LNG production

One of the issues affecting conservation efforts in the peace region is the increase in industrial development and natural gas exploration is at the centre of that debate.

The MLA for Peace River South calling on the Horgan government to clarify where it stands on LNG.

But the NDP says the opposition wants to ramp up production without abiding by B.C.’s emissions targets.

Mining, oil and gas extraction is the biggest employer in the Northeastern part of the province.

Mike Bernier says the province should be excited by the potential of bringing investment to the peace region. He says B.C. has some of the strictest environmental polices in the world for LNG.

Bernier adding that working with First Nations can compensate for concerns surrounding wildlife conservation.

"The last thing we want to do is come in and have our resource sector completely obliterate our backcountry or our wildlife. Nobody wants to see that, no government, no politicians, no back country user."

The Liberals say up to seven LNG projects may not go ahead because of mix messaging from Victoria