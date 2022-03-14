Pilots promoting aviation from the Charlie Lake ice strip

All while promoting aviation, the newest airstrip in the Peace Region welcomed pilots to no place other than the frozen Charlie Lake this weekend.

Kristie Mayer's husband cleared the snow creating an “ice strip” to fulfill a family goal decades in the making. "My dad is a pilot and he's always had a vision of putting in an ice strip on Charlie Lake my whole life” she said.

The family hosted pilots from as far as Prince George, B.C. and Peace River, Alta. over the weekend. They planned the second annual ‘ice fly in’ to promote aviation and bring people together.

A particularly poignant moment for Kristie’s dad, Harvey Epp, who has been flying since the 1980s. He’s wanted to see an ice strip on the lake and the pandemic became the perfect reason.

"Everybody got cabin fever due to this COVID,” he said.

Over 30 planes landed on the lake adding another layer of excitement to the profession.

Although flying is never boring for Natalia Gadomska, the pilot says there is something different about landing on ice. “This is a bush plane so she's in her element here," she said.

The fly in also served to highlight the importance of how to land on different kinds of runways like an icy one found on a frozen lake.

"They say there's two type of pilots: old pilots and bold pilots. The bold pilots don't get to be old,” Mayer said with a laugh adding it was good to have conversations about safety on the lake this weekend.

The family is thinking about growing the event next year, but says that would require the help of volunteers.

"For now we're just going to 'wing it' because it's still fun." Mayer said.

While Epp hoped to continuing sharing his love of planes with everyone on the lake. "Hopefully meet some old friends again and meet some new ones," he said.

The pilots also using the weekend to help seniors by donating $750 for the Fort St John Seniors Care Foundation.