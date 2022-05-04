Playground renovations underway in Taylor
Families in Taylor receiving upgrades to playground equipment.
The District saying the $20,000 play structure addition happening at Minaker Park is ongoing until 2023.
This spring work is continuing at Daniels Park following delays last year and a replacement of equipment is also occurring at Kirkpatrick Park. The District saying those projects will cost $50,000 each.
