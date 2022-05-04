iHeartRadio

Playground renovations underway in Taylor

Work is underway at two Taylor, B.C. playgrounds on May 4.

Families in Taylor receiving upgrades to playground equipment.

The District saying the $20,000 play structure addition happening at Minaker Park is ongoing until 2023. 

This spring work is continuing at Daniels Park following delays last year and a replacement of equipment is also occurring at Kirkpatrick Park. The District saying those projects will cost $50,000 each.

