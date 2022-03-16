Poll finds majority of B.C. residents masking with strangers - not the case in Peace Region

An Angus Reid poll found 53 per cent of British Columbians surveyed will continuing wearing masks around strangers in public even with the mandate lifted.

But residents and businesses in Fort St. John say that’s a different story in the Peace Region.

"As a business owner here in town, you see people. There's still a few that come in and have masks on. Most of them don't though,” said resident Sherry Braun entering the RBC Branch in Fort St. John without a mask

Niki Mcavani was also maskless leaving the bank and said “I feel it's everyone's own decision." Although she added that there has been conflict over masking during the pandemic. “I think a lot of people do judge other people for wearing their masks.”

Something a woman shopping at My Two Hands Creation agreed with. Vicki Neilsen wore her mask into the fabric store on Wednesday.

Neilsen says she has felt glares from unmasked people in Fort St. John, but took things into her own hands. "I just wrote cancer across my mask, and people left you alone."

And even with the negative reaction, Neilsen feels she has to wear a mask for her husband’s safety.

"Unfortunately, people don't know your circumstances when you do wear a mask. I am a care giver on a 24/7 basis for someone who has cancer,” Neilsen said.

But University of British Columbia psychology professor and author of the book The Psychology of Pandemics, Dr. Steven Taylor says masking is not always out of concern for their health.

"We have had this experience where people have been punished or shamed or ridiculed for not doing the right thing, and you get these transitions where people are asking, 'Am I doing the right thing? The rule says I don't have to wear a mask, but what about the community sentiment," Taylor said.

Taylor says he believes people often follow the herd. For example, the almost entirely maskless crowd at a Vancouver Canuck game recently.

"I can understand people would be more likely to wear masks out of concern for anxiety levels of other people, and a bit of conformity as well.”

Although most are returning to bare faces in the Peace Region, some are still choosing to wear a mask even with the mandates lifted. Many are hoping everyone can respect freedom of choice.

With files from CTV Vancouver