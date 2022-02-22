Province announces budget for 2022/23-current deficit lower than expected

Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic devastated B.C's economy, the financial recovery is almost complete.

Selina Robinson, B.C.’s Minister of Finance, delivered budget 20-22 in the legislature today (Tuesday).

Due to better than expected economic growth, fueled in part by an astonishing turnaround at ICBC, the current budget year is forecast to end with a deficit of $483 million. It was originally projected to hit $9.698 billion last year.

The NDP government is forecasting a deficit of $5.461 billion for 2022-23.

Province wide, the economy has grown by an estimated 5 per cent. It’s expected to expand by 4 per cent this year.

Minister Robinson also laying out her government’s support for childcare, healthcare, affordable housing and climate change recovery.

She announced $100 million to reduce surgical and diagnostic wait times in healthcare facilities.

This includes plans to create 10 urgent and primary care centers, plus an additional 15 dedicated first nations facilities.

There’s also $2.1 billion set aside for disaster recovery, after floods and fires devastated parts of the province last year.

The province also plans on making strides in affordable childcare. Robinson says they hope to reduce costs to $20 a day by the end of this year.

Another $1 billion is set aside in new funding for CleanBC, the province’s climate action plan. That includes funding to remove the PST on used zero-emission vehicles and rebates for ZEV chargers and vehicles.

The finance minister also outlined a number of supports to “prevent” homelessness. Those currently housed in hotels are being promised rent subsidies to move into more permanent housing, and money is being pledged to help youth aging out of care avoid being out on the streets.

The province claims more than 32,000 homes are underway as part of its 2018 promise to build 114,000 new affordable rental homes. Of those, 6,300 are complete, with another 4,500 expected to be built by the end of the fiscal year.

Another $25 million is also set aside to help the tourism industry with pandemic-related impacts.

With Files From CTV Vancouver.