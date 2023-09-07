Province announces location for Foundry Centre in Fort St. John

The B.C. government has announced that a physical location for the Foundry Centre is in development in Fort St. John.

The Fort St. John Friendship Society will be operating the Foundry Centre in Fort St. John. Services were available for youth online or by phone at 1-833-308-6379, which was announced in June 2022. However, the provincial government says there will be a physical space announced soon.

The province will be providing annual funding for operations and services at the Foundry Centre. They also provided a one-time funding of $1.5 million to establish it.

The centre will provide young people between the ages of 12 and 24 as well as their caregivers free and confidential assistance to fit their unique mental-health and wellness needs. Services include mental health and substance-use support, physical and sexual health care, peer support and social services.

CJDC TV contacted Foundry B.C. and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions to determine when the opening and location of the physical space. They did not disclose any information at this time.

The provincial government is expanding Foundry programs. Communities can now submit applications to bring a Foundry Centre to their area. All non-profit and health and social-system organizations serving youth, including First Nations, Métis and urban Indigenous service providers, are eligible and encouraged to apply. The deadline to apply is Oct. 27, 2023, at: https://foundrybc.ca/expansion/

“Every young person in British Columbia needs access to health-care services that meet their unique needs, regardless of their location,” said Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside. “Expanding the Foundry network will make it easier for young people and their families to get the help they need, right in their own community.”

According to the province, 10 more communities will be selected through this application process.

Toni Carlton, provincial director for community, culture and connection at Foundry says, “we’ve heard numerous times from people using our services that they would have had nowhere to turn to for help if they didn’t have a Foundry centre in their community. It’s undeniable that Foundry saves lives.”