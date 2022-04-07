Province expands rapid test access, experts say false negatives common during early stages of COVID

B.C. is expanding access to rapid tests, but data shows new variants are resulting in more false negatives.

Currently, British Columbians 18 and older can access kits containing five self administered rapid antigen tests.

While anyone can choose to rapid test, Northern Heath says the practice is most valuable to those who are eligible to receive COVID-19 treatment.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says they’re simplifying the process to pick up a kit. On Monday you will be able to pick up rapid tests without a personal health number.

“We’ve got the rapid tests to distribute. Now that everyone has their chance for weeks and weeks and weeks I encourage them to take advantage of that,” Dix said.

However, experts say it's common to rapid test negative if you're in the early stages of COVID-19.

Dr. Christopher Labos says it’s common to test negative multiple times before receiving a positive result. “So one negative test especially early on doesn’t exclude the disease. You really do need to do that sequential testing to be absolutely certain,” he said.

Northern Health Medical Officer of Health Dr. Rakel Kline says there are other viruses speading in the region and repeat rapid testing is a personal choice. “If you’re staying home if you’re sick and not exposing other people regardless of what the test says. There’s no need to do multiple tests or serially test,” she said adding you should wait until you have symptoms before testing.

As of April 4 the province says more than 4.3 million rapid tests have been dispensed through pharmacies across B.C. You can find out where to access rapid tests here.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Vancouver