Province taking steps to prevent major flooding in Fort Nelson amid ongoing warning

The province of B.C. announced they're taking significant steps to help prevent major flooding in the Fort Nelson area.

Emergency Management B.C., the B.C. River Forecast Centre and Environment Canada held a joint press conference Thursday to talk about the possibility of the Liard River flooding this week.

Pader Brach the Executive Director of regional operations at Emergency Management B.C. says the province will provide mitigation support across B.C. including tiger dams and sandbags.

The province says they’re working with local officials in Fort Nelson amid river levels that have reached a 10 year high.

A flood warning has been in place for northeastern B.C. since Tuesday.

Environment Canada says cooler temperatures have delayed the snow pack melt by three to four weeks this year. The delayed melt has created an elevated risk of flooding.

Meanwhile, between 20 and 40 millimetres of rain is forecasted to hit the region before Saturday. Environment Canada says the most rain will occur alongside thunderstorms forecasted Thursday into the ovenright hours.

The warning comes 10 years after devastating flooding hit the area.

"I think one of more recent we had up in the Liard was in 2012 where we saw some flows higher than we've got now anyway. There certainly was localized impacts in the region," said David Campbell with the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

Emergency Management is working to provide support to the areas at risk across the province. Brach recommended everyone have a plan and be aware following record flooding across B.C. last fall.

“For those at risk of flooding, I encourage you to plan now. Assemble a grab and go bag for your household with the essentials you’ll need if you’re asked to evacuate,” Brach said.

Brach empathized that those at risk of evacuation should reach out to friends and family for support. He said with COVID-19 restrictions lifting it there will likely be fewer vacancies at accommodations.

“It is really important we try our best to keep locations made available for those who don’t have friends or family,” he said.

Brach added the greatest risk of flooding may be ahead for the province.

Click here for more information on preparing for floods.