Provincial health committee seeks public input on overdose crisis

The provincial government is looking for public feedback about the overdose crisis.

The BC Legislature’s Select Standing Committee on Health was formed back in April to examine the illicit drug toxicity and overdose crisis in the province. The cross-party committee includes Peace River North MLA Dan Davies.

The Committee is now asking the public to write in and share their opinions on how the government should manage the crisis. They’re also asking how they should improve health care and address the toxic drug supply.

The Committee says the public feedback will be critical in forming their recommendations to the government.

You can share your thoughts on the legislature’s consultations portal until August 5th at 3pm.