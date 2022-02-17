RCMP charge one person in connection with Chetwynd bank robbery

Chetwynd RCMP say one suspect is in custody following a bank robbery on Friday.

Police say 44 year old Kylie Landon has been charged in connection with the robbery at the Scotiabank.

Mounties executed multiple search warrants on Tuesday, arresting the Chetwynd resident.

Landon is facing five charges, including robbery with firearms, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unlawful pointing of a firearm, unlawful Storage of firearm and failure to comply with undertaking.

Landon is in custody until his next court appearance is February 23.

RCMP say they responded to a robbery that occurred at the bank on February 11.

Police say a man came in to the bank with a grey duffel bag, kept it in the second entrance door way to prop it open and presented a carbine-type firearm. He is alleged to have asked the teller to fill a camouflage backpack with money.

Chetwynd RCMP are thanking the public for their assistance and information.

If you have any information about this contact the Chetwynd RCMP at (250) 788-9221 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or on-line at www.bccrimestoppers.com.