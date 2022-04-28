Record year for avalanche warnings issued by Avalanche Canada
Avalanche Canada has a record setting season this year for the most warnings issued.
Avalanche forecasters issued 2,307 warnings this season for 16 regions from coast-to-coast up to the Yukon.
In a release Avalanche Canada says, “This was another year of growth as we expanded our forecast program to two new regions and added two new field teams. We are the world's largest public avalanche forecaster.”
The last forecast for the season has been posted for Thursday April 28th. It shows low danger ratings for the Northern Rockies.
Avalanche forecasts will begin again in November.
