Researchers say Giant Crocodiles freely roamed Peace Region
A large fossil found in the Peace Region leading to new evidence of giant northern crocodiles.
The fossil was discovered in 2020 between Tumbler Ridge and Chetwynd.
It led researchers to survey a number of local river valleys and canyons in the area.
Now, they have released their findings. The research revealing crocodiles were swimming and scratching the muddy bottom of rivers and valleys.
The discovery marks the first giant crocodile tracks discovered in the Peace Region. Researchers say the tracks date back 97 million years. Researchers also say the creatures may have been up to 12 metres in length, double the record size of modern day crocodiles.
-
Woman dead following police involved incident that closed Highway 97An investigation is underway following one woman’s death after a police involved incident in Wonowon, B.C.
-
No relief from Horgan Government as fSJ gas reaches almost $2 a litreThe price of gas nearing $2.00 a litre is Fort St. John.
-
Trial set for Sarah Foord murder caseA Fort St. John man accused in the second degree murder of Sarah Foord nearly 2 years ago, will stand trial this fall.
-
Explosive device found in Mackenzie after report of shots firedOn Sunday, Mackenzie RCMP responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 1000 Block of Mackenzie Boulevard in the community.
-
Expect to pay more to fly amid soaring gas pricesEverybody in Canada is feeling the pinch at the pump as gas prices reach a record high.
-
Fort St. John family missing orange bear in memory of residential school children who diedA teddy bear with a deep significance to a Fort St. John family has gone missing from their yard.
-
Ukraine war has Peace Region farmers bracing for uncertaintyThe war in Ukraine is having a ripple effect on farmers across the Peace Region.
-
Workplace falls claim 6 lives, cause 497 serious injuries in 2021WorkSafeBC is warning people about the dangers of falling in the workplace.
-
'likely looking at a scenario of another 10 to 15 cents a litre'- Gas prices hitting record highsGas prices in the Peace Region hit another record high following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.