Researchers say Giant Crocodiles freely roamed Peace Region

A large fossil found in the Peace Region leading to new evidence of giant northern crocodiles.

The fossil was discovered in 2020 between Tumbler Ridge and Chetwynd.

It led researchers to survey a number of local river valleys and canyons in the area.

Now, they have released their findings. The research revealing crocodiles were swimming and scratching the muddy bottom of rivers and valleys.

The discovery marks the first giant crocodile tracks discovered in the Peace Region. Researchers say the tracks date back 97 million years. Researchers also say the creatures may have been up to 12 metres in length, double the record size of modern day crocodiles.