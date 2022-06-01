Residents asked opinion on replacing 'aging' North Peace Leisure Pool

North Peace residents can soon share their thoughts on a proposed regional aquatic facility through the public participation process.

The PRRD in partnership with local governments in Fort St. John and Taylor have restarted discussions about a potential replacement for the North Peace Leisure Pool.

A 2018 replacement study found the pool did not meet the needs of the area. At the time, many wanted a larger aquatics facility with additional land based recreation activities.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Mayor of Fort St. John said with over 100,000 visits to the current pool annually she's eager to hear public opinion on a new facility.

“It has served us well for many generations. But it is aging and no longer meets community and regional needs,” Lori Ackerman said.

The city operates the North Peace Leisure Pool which is owned by the PRRD.

“The existing partnership has ensured all North Peace residents have equal access to the current pool and has allowed us to offer a wider variety of sport and recreational activities by sharing the costs,” said PRRD Chair Brad Sperling. “Now, we are working together with our partners to identify options for a built in North Peace solution that best meets our region’s growing needs.”

The District of Taylor is also interested in the feasibility study to address their recreation needs. The potential for a new pool is a timely issue in Taylor because their facility is closed until next year due to staffing shortages.

Taylor Mayor Rob Fraser said “The study will help us define the project. It will also help determine Taylor’s ability to participate.”

An in person open house is taking place on June 7 from 4:30 to 7:30 PM at the North Peace Leisure Pool meeting room. There is also a virtual open house on June 9 at 7 PM along with an online survey available here on June 7.

The public particpation is for a feasibility study that is expected to be completed and presented to the three local councils in 2023.