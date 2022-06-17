River Forecast Centre places Peace Region under flood watch

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has upgraded a Peace Region high streamflow advisory to a flood watch with up to 60 millimeters of rain expected before Saturday.

“We’ve seen a number of advisories that have been upgraded over the last day and that’s been really in response to high base flow in the rivers form the snow melt and now were seeing that wet weather come through,” said Dave Campbell with the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

A low pressure system delivered 10 to 40 millimeters of rain to the region Thursday and rivers are expected to rise rapidly in response to additional rain on Friday.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre said Thursday’s hydrologic modelling indicated the potential for 5‐year to 10‐year flows, and potentially higher, in areas around Hudson’s Hope, Moberly Lake, Chetwynd, Taylor, Chetwynd and Fort St. John.

Waterways are expected rise rapidly Friday and reach peak levels over the weekend.

However, there is more precipitation in the long range forecast. According to Environment Canada, there is a chance of showers everyday in the Peace Region until Thursday.

Warning preparedness meteorologist Armel Castellan says it is set to be an active weather week.

“There are going to be a few breaks in the precipitation but I would say in the next four or five days you have got almost a daily chance of seeing elevated precipitation particularly thunderstorm activity,” Castellan said.

At a press conference Friday morning, the province reminded the public to "go indoors when thunder roars." Officials also reminding everyone to stay away from fast flowing waterways and potentially unstable banks.

The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates here.