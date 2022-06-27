River Forecast Centre removes advisories for Liard River and Fort Nelson
The River Forecast Centre has lifted a high streamflow advisory in Northeast, B.C. but water levels could rise again with rain in the forecast.
The Ministry of Forests downgraded the Northern Rockies and Fort Nelson from a flood watch to a high streamflow advisory on Saturday. The province said flows had eased and rivers were expected to remain stable.
As of Monday, all advisories have been lifted for the Liard River and its tributaries.
However, a chance of rain in the forecast could cause the water to rise again. According to Environment Canada, there is a 40 per cent chance of showers as well as a risk of thunderstorms into the ovenright hours on Monday.
The province reminds the public to be prepared and know your hazards around waterways. The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates here.
