Saulteau First Nation hosts fundraiser for Chetwynd Man's mental health walk to Winnipeg
The Saulteau First Nation hosted a charity walk and fundraiser for 65 year old Stan Fraser of Chetwynd. The walk began Friday morning In Moberly Lake, at Crowfeathers Store and Gas (2480 Highway 29). The walk finished at Saulteau New Beginnings House (1717 Boucher Lake Road). A barbeque followed the walk where stan was asked to talk about his mental health journey and the adventure he is about to begin.
Money raised at Friday's event will go towards Fraser's walk for mental health awareness which will take him from Bella Coola, B.C. to Winnipeg, MB. Fraser will begin his 2,600 km walk on May 31.
Fraser spoke with CJDC before taking part in Friday morning's walk. He mentioned the showing of support before he leaves has him feeling proud.
"People out there that actually want to help, want to contribute and want to learn more about the stigma associated with mental health. I am awful proud and feel really good about it. Feeling good, feeling nervous and feeling a whole bunch of feelings."
To donate to Stan's cause, or learn more about his trip, click here.
