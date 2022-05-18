iHeartRadio

Saulteau First Nation starting construction on new culture and rec centre

Saulteau First Nation's image of the new cultural and recreation centre being built

 The Saulteau First Nation breaking ground on their new cultural and recreation centre.

Federal and provincial funding helping build the 25,000 square foot space near Chetwynd.

Construction starting this week between 7 AM and 5:30 PM.

An official ceremony marking another step towards the centre is happening May 19. Chief and council will be there to mark what the First Nation is calling a “historic day.”

