iHeartRadio

P6 Static Link

Choose your station
12°C
Instagram

Serious accident involving pedestrian and pickup sends one person to hospital

image

Police confirming to CJDC they were called to the intersection 96 Street and 96 Avenue in Fort St. John after reports of a pedestrian involved collision.

RCMP say they arrived around 1:30 p.m. to find one adult injured after being hit by a picup truck at the crosswalk.

The adult has been transported to hospital. No word on the severity of their injuries but there was blood at the scene of the accident .

The driver of the truck involved remained on scene and police say they are cooperating.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Mounties continue to investigate. 

This is a developing story

12

P6 Footer Group

P6 Static Link

P6 Address Card Footer

Phone

(250) 782-3341

Website

Instagram