Sikanni Chief wildfire under control
The wildfire north of Pink Mountain is now under control.
The fire was reported on Friday morning, on the north side of the Sikanni River. It has burned approximately 545 hectares.
The BC Wildfire Service believes the blaze was caused by lightning. The fire has burnt the most hectares of any fire in the northeast zone so far this year.
The other active wildfire in the region has burnt 488 hectares near Vinatya Creek, in the northeastern corner of the province. That fire is classified as out of control.
