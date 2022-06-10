Slight rise in Northeast B.C. unemployment amid record low across Canada: StatCan

The Canadian job market continued to tighten in May as the unemployment rate hit another record low.

Statistics Canada said Friday the economy added 40,000 jobs in May, driven by a gain in full-time jobs, while the unemployment rate fell to 5.1 per cent, the lowest rate since at least 1976 which is as far back as comparable data goes.

The federal unemployment rate was 5.2 per cent in April.

B.C. saw an even more dramatic decrease with the jobless rate falling almost an entire percentage point. The provincial unemployment rate dropped to 4.5 per cent in May while in April it was at 5.4 per cent.

However, there was slight tick upwards in the unemployment rate across Northeast B.C. with Statistics Canada reporting a rate of 5 per cent in May compared to 4.8 per cent in April.

With files from The Canadian Press