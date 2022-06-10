Slight rise in Northeast B.C. unemployment amid record low across Canada: StatCan
The Canadian job market continued to tighten in May as the unemployment rate hit another record low.
Statistics Canada said Friday the economy added 40,000 jobs in May, driven by a gain in full-time jobs, while the unemployment rate fell to 5.1 per cent, the lowest rate since at least 1976 which is as far back as comparable data goes.
The federal unemployment rate was 5.2 per cent in April.
B.C. saw an even more dramatic decrease with the jobless rate falling almost an entire percentage point. The provincial unemployment rate dropped to 4.5 per cent in May while in April it was at 5.4 per cent.
However, there was slight tick upwards in the unemployment rate across Northeast B.C. with Statistics Canada reporting a rate of 5 per cent in May compared to 4.8 per cent in April.
With files from The Canadian Press
-
Province taking steps to prevent major flooding in Fort Nelson amid ongoing warningThe province of B.C. announced they're taking significant steps to help prevent major flooding in the Fort Nelson area.
-
One eyed bear returns to wild after a year in careA one eyed bear named Odin was released back into the wilderness two weeks ago, but work continues for the Northern Lights Wildlife society.
-
Dawson Creek handgun sales surge following federal gun control planLast week, the federal government announced a plan for tighter gun control measures, including capping the market on handguns.
-
Sikanni Chief wildfire under controlThe wildfire north of Pink Mountain is now under control.
-
Liard River upgraded to flood warningWith more wet weather forecasted, the areas surrounding the Liard River are faced with a flood warning after a week of watches and advisories.
-
New North Peace pool could be a decade away, public engagement continuesThe North Peace Leisure Pool Commission continues to ask everyone to ‘jump in’ with their thoughts on a new multi use recreation and aquatics facility.
-
Gas prices skyrocket above $2 per litre in Fort St. JohnGas prices have shot past the $2 with a jump of almost 20 cents per litre over the weekend in Fort St. John.
-
Fire north of Pink Mountain burns over 500 hectaresA wildfire north of Pink Mountain has burnt the most hectares of any fire so far in the northeast zone this year.
-
WANTED: Fort St John RCMP looking for Drew DavisThe Fort St. John RCMP are looking for a man with a long history of court breaches and charges dating back to 2008.