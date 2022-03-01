Spring forecast released for the Peace Region
There’s only a few weeks left of winter but it's not too early for a spring forecast for the Peace Region.
The next three months in the peace are predicted to see cooler than normal temperatures.
Cool arctic air from the north will remain in the region.
Forecasts are also calling for slightly above normal amounts of rain and snow.
Derek Lee, a Meteorologist for Environment Canada, says cold temperatures could be an issue during late spring snow melts.
“Not much snow would have melted, and if we get that straight warming as summertime kind of gets closer and closer, that can cause flooding. A sharp rise in temperature with all that snow that haven't melted will definitely contribute to higher river levels and higher melt levels in general.”
-
North Peace Moms Playdate Group collecting winter clothes in FSJ- donating to charityA group in Fort St. John is collecting winter clothes in honour of International Women's Day.
-
Increasing food cost ‘putting a dent’ in Meals on Wheels bottom lineFood costs are increasing across Canada including for the Fort St. John Meals on Wheels program.
-
'We just all need more support' Northern Lights College offering free 24 hour mental health counsellMany people have been experiencing fear and anxiety from everything happening in the world right now.
-
Fort St. John raising Ukrainian flag at City HallFort St. John City Council showing solidarity with Ukraine.
-
'Conversations are just, are you alive' Dawson Creek woman worried about Father in UkraineInvading Russian forces closed in on Ukraine's capital Friday, in an apparent encircling movement after a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country.
-
Circus camp could be leaving ChetwyndCircus camp in Chetwynd is loosing its lead organizer, leaving the school principal hoping students can continue clowning around.
-
COVID-19 booster dose rates low in the Peace Region compared to the rest of B.C.The number of people across the Peace Region to receive a COVID-19 booster shot is lagging behind the rest of the Province.
-
Final weekend for self timed ski competition at Beatton parkIn conjunction with High on Ice, Whisky Jack Nordic Ski Club is hosting a virtual loopet.
-
Wheelchair basketball club coming to FSJ- plans to include other areas of the Peace RegionWheelchair basketball is soon rolling into Fort St. John.