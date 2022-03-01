Spring forecast released for the Peace Region

There’s only a few weeks left of winter but it's not too early for a spring forecast for the Peace Region.

The next three months in the peace are predicted to see cooler than normal temperatures.

Cool arctic air from the north will remain in the region.

Forecasts are also calling for slightly above normal amounts of rain and snow.

Derek Lee, a Meteorologist for Environment Canada, says cold temperatures could be an issue during late spring snow melts.

“Not much snow would have melted, and if we get that straight warming as summertime kind of gets closer and closer, that can cause flooding. A sharp rise in temperature with all that snow that haven't melted will definitely contribute to higher river levels and higher melt levels in general.”