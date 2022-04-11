Supply chain and weather delaying repairs at Centennial Park playground

The City of Fort St. John says the supply chain has left a lonely rocking horse in Centennial Park.

Multiple areas of damage at the park are raising concern on social media. Including spring coil bases left behind after two rocking horses were damaged and removed from the playground in 2021.

Fort St. John spokesperson Ryan Harvey says depsite the city ordering replacement parts 10 months ago they have yet to arrive. He said this is an exmaple of how the pandemic has created supply chain issues affecting city operations.

However, the now rusted cut off coils are being flagged as a safety concern.

Due to a security bolt, Harvey says they cannot remove the remaining base without a tool that's also back ordered. "So we have been placing cones around them temporarily to ensure people stay away from them. However as you know without being able to bolt down the cones they often go missing," He said.

The coils are not the only damage remaining this spring at the playground in Cenntenial Park.

The city is also waiting on warmer weather to repair the playground's rubberized surface. Harvey says damage to the rubber cannot be patched until temperatures are above 10 degrees.