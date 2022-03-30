Suspect from Fort St. John arrested after Amber Alert issued, released from police custody and ‘won’

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released the suspect, RCMP say was at the centre of the Amber Alert issued across Western Canada on Saturday.

Jason Dalrymple from Fort St John, will not face be facing any charges, according to police in Ontario and B.C.

Saturday’s Amber Alert stemmed from an alleged incident, that police say involved two children and their mother being taken from Fort St. John.

At the time, Mounties believed the alleged abduction occurred two days before the Amber Alert was Issued on Saturday, March 26.

Sgt. Chris Manseau says the BC RCMP were not alerted that the three were missing until the following morning.

"The RCMP were only made aware of it on Friday morning, so it wasn't Thursday. Only at that time once that criteria was met was the amber alert issued.”

RCMP had to wait for all of the criteria to be met in order to issue an Amber Alert. That happened late Saturday morning.

The media were alerted to the situation roughly an hour before the alert was issued to the general public at 12:15 Pacific Standard Time.

Investigators say they were searching for Dalrymple, who they believed was travelling in a green Jeep with the mother and children.

Hours later, OPP officers located the four individuals and the vehicle in Ontario. The two children and their mother were found safe.

Police in Kenora said at the time, the suspect would be facing charges.

Four days after Dalrymple was arrested, the OPP told CJDC-TV News that he was released 'unconditionally'.

When asked why the supsect was being released, Cst. Jason Canfield of the OPP says, 'there wasn’t legal grounds to lay charges'.

Cst. Canfield says if charges were to be laid, that would be the responsibility of the Fort St. John RCMP.

Cst. Chad Neustater with the Fort St. John RCMP says, 'police found no evidence of kidnapping'.

Neustater added, as far as the police investigation, the matter is over.

CJDC-TV also learned Child Services in Ontario along with the B.C. Ministry of Child and Family Development will be separately investigating this incident.

Charges are not expected to be laid stemming from those investigations either.