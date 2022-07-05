Taylor council no longer sending letter to Premier about COVID-19 guidelines affecting businesses
Despite fears of another wave of COVID-19 in B.C. this summer, the District of Taylor won’t be sending a letter to the province about public health orders affecting private businesses.
Although a letter to the Premier was drafted earlier this year, council voted the move was no longer needed at Monday nights meeting.
At a February meeting, Mayor Rob Fraser thought it could be the right time to appeal to the province. However, B.C. health officials eased COVID-19 restrictions for private businesses before the letter was finalized.
On Monday evening Mayor Rob Fraser said “The risk is out there but there is no need for us to be involved with the current regime that’s in place.”
Fraser admitted new restrictions could emerge but said amid relaxed measures a letter is unnecessary.
“We could be right back to square one if some other delta omicron slash future variant comes out,” Fraser added.
