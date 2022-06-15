iHeartRadio

Taylor Mayor Rob Fraser not reoffering, continues call for Peace River Bridge replacement

Taylor Bridge

Taylor Mayor Rob Fraser hopes his successor can move a Peace River Bridge replacement farther along.

The mayor has announced he is not seeking re-election in Taylor this fall. Fraser served two terms as mayor along with a dozen years on district council.

But still, the mayor would have liked to have seen more movement to replace the bridge that connects Taylor to the south Peace.

“So if I have a regret.. It’s that we didn’t get this further along then it is. But I am happy that the province is looking at it. They are doing design work,” he said

Local officials like himself have called for a new bridge over the last two decades. Fraser said he's ‘sure’ the next round of local officials will help push a new bridge across the finish line.  

Anyone interested in running for the districts top job or a council position can attend information sessions in Taylor. The candidate workshops are scheduled for June 21 and August 24 at 6:30 PM in council chambers.

Anyone with questions can contact the Chief Election Officer at lford@districtoftaylor.com or 250-789-3392.

The municipal election candidate nomination period is scheduled to open August 20 until September 9.

Election Day is set for October 15.

