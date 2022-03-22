Technical Safety B.C. releasing tips to save your appliances from spring floods

Its spring time in the Peace Region and with all the melting snow, comes the concern of flooding.

If you do happen to experience a flood this spring, Technical Safety B.C. wants to reduce the dangers when you return home.

They have come up with tips to keep your gas and electrical appliances safe.

Technical Safety B.C. noting it’s important to know what kind of gas supply your home uses.

Many safety hazards are associated with not properly preparing for floods.

Kimberly Fenwick, Director of System Risk at Technical Safety B.C., says it's especially important to be prepared at this time of year.

"Some people, they might have the opportunity to permanently relocate those somewhere where they're not going to be damaged by floodwaters. For other people, that might mean that they make a checklist in advance of flood season of all the appliances they have that could be potentially damaged by a flood."

