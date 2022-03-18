'This will shut out primarily Peace area residents from hunting moose' NDP Government to eliminate

Northern B.C. is known for wildlife, driving through the Peace Region you can see the number of moose and deer in the area.

However, the province now wants to take away the ability to hunt moose for everyone except those who are Indigenous.

Hunting has been a way of life for many people in the Peace Region, many people have grown up learning to hunt and harvest animals.

The NDP Government is now saying moose hunting needs to be reduced.

“The biggest impact were faced with right now is we have a Government in Victoria that once again, through no consultation, with no science to back up these decision, has announced they are going to shut down open season moose hunting for everyone in the region that is non-Indigenous,” says Mike Bernier, Peace River South, MLA.

The Horgan Government says moose hunting needs to stop due to the diminishing population in the Peace Region.

“If science says we don't have enough moose, then everyone would agree, okay we’re going to take some time off hunting moose because of that,” says Bernier.

However, Bernier says Northern B.C. has the biggest moose population compared to anywhere else in British Columbia.

He says that’s why people are frustrated, many people believe there is no rationale behind the decision.

“This is for non-Indigenous people in our region, so all of the hunters in the region who typically have gone harvesting for their moose are now being told their rights are going to be diminished,” says Bernier.

Vice President of the Dawson Creek Sportsman Club, Charlie Parslow echoes Bernier, he says the decision is impacting everyone who hunts in the Peace Region.

“This will shut out primarily peace area residents from hunting moose,” says Parslow.

He says many hunters are asking for a conversation before the NDP Government makes the final decision.

“People think the Government doesn't care, there are politics being played at a higher level that are not necessarily supported by local Indigenous groups, by the people affected by it, so there's a lot of anger,” says Parslow.

The NDP Government plans to reduce moose hunting by 50% for non-Indigenous people by September.

Bernier plans to take these concerns to the NDP and he is hoping to have a conversation before the way of life for many in the Peace Region comes to an end.

“I've received more emails in the last 2 days on hunting than the last 2 years over covid so that shows you how important this is for people in the region,” says Bernier.