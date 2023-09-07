Train backs onto roadway after derailment in Fort St. John

According to Fort St. John RCMP, a train was derailed yesterday night near the city centre.

Sergeant Watson says a train was backing up on the tracks and didn’t stop. It pushed through the beam and onto a secondary roadway. It stopped about a foot off the tracks. There is no indication as to why the train did not stop.

The incident happened in the area of 78 Street and 100th Street at around 11 p.m. The driver did not report any injuries.

Watson says there was no real impediment to traffic despite the damage. The train has since been removed from the scene.