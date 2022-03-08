Trial set for Sarah Foord murder case

A Fort St. John man accused in the second degree murder of Sarah Foord nearly 2 years ago, will stand trial this fall.

John Wendell Keyler is charged with the second degree murder and interfering with human remains stemming from the disappearance of Sarah Foord in July 2020.

He has plead not guilty to the charges and remains in police custody. He will return to court March 24th for a pretrial conference.

Keyler will go to trial starting October 10th after a series of voir dire court hearings were held over the last few weeks.