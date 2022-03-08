Trial set for Sarah Foord murder case
A Fort St. John man accused in the second degree murder of Sarah Foord nearly 2 years ago, will stand trial this fall.
John Wendell Keyler is charged with the second degree murder and interfering with human remains stemming from the disappearance of Sarah Foord in July 2020.
He has plead not guilty to the charges and remains in police custody. He will return to court March 24th for a pretrial conference.
Keyler will go to trial starting October 10th after a series of voir dire court hearings were held over the last few weeks.
-
No relief from Horgan Government as fSJ gas reaches almost $2 a litreThe price of gas nearing $2.00 a litre is Fort St. John.
-
Explosive device found in Mackenzie after report of shots firedOn Sunday, Mackenzie RCMP responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 1000 Block of Mackenzie Boulevard in the community.
-
Expect to pay more to fly amid soaring gas pricesEverybody in Canada is feeling the pinch at the pump as gas prices reach a record high.
-
Fort St. John family missing orange bear in memory of residential school children who diedA teddy bear with a deep significance to a Fort St. John family has gone missing from their yard.
-
Ukraine war has Peace Region farmers bracing for uncertaintyThe war in Ukraine is having a ripple effect on farmers across the Peace Region.
-
Workplace falls claim 6 lives, cause 497 serious injuries in 2021WorkSafeBC is warning people about the dangers of falling in the workplace.
-
'likely looking at a scenario of another 10 to 15 cents a litre'- Gas prices hitting record highsGas prices in the Peace Region hit another record high following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
-
Young student struck by car outside Tremblay elementaryA young girl was taken to hospital yesterday, after being hit by a car outside Tremblay Elementary School.
-
North Peace Moms Playdate Group collecting winter clothes in FSJ- donating to charityA group in Fort St. John is collecting winter clothes in honour of International Women's Day.