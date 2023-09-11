Two Fort St. John Mounties gearing up for Cops for Cancer Tour de North

Two Mounties from Fort St. John are gearing up for the Cops for Cancer Tour de North on September 15th.

Constable Roland Dixon and Corporal Aaron Dale will be joining the bike competition. Dixon is a four-year member of the Fort St. John RCMP and previously served for 12 years with the B.C. Sheriff Service. He works with the local Indigenous communities and enjoys the great outdoors. Dale is a seven-year member of the Fort St. John RCMP and is currently working in the Municipal Traffic Section.

They will both be fundraising for the Canadian Cancer Society. Riders are encouraged to prepare by riding 1500 km and raising a minimum of $3000 before the ride.

They are heading to Prince George on September 14 to kick off the 800 km tour across Northern B.C.

The tour kicks off on September 15 with stops in Vanderhoof, Fort St James, Fraser Lake, Burns Lake, Smithers, New Hazelton, Terrace and concludes in Prince Rupert on September 21.

Residents can also support the 2023 Cops for Cancer Tour de North by visiting the Cops for Cancer 2023 Raffle which has been announced in partnership with the Canadian Cancer Society. Raffle tickets can be purchased online for $10 per ticket with a chance to win a two-day Rocky Mountaineer rail journey in the GoldLeaf Service for two people, one roundtrip flight for two guests to any regularly scheduled WestJet destination or a Vancouver Luxury Weekend Package.

Raffle ticket sales end October 6, 2023, with the draw being made on Friday, October 6 in Vancouver, B.C.